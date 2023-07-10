86º

Powerball jackpot at $675M ahead of Monday night drawing

Odds of winning jackpot are 1 in 292 million

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, file) (Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Powerball jackpot has been growing across the country since the last winning numbers were drawn in April.

As of Monday, July 10, the jackpot prize has grown to $675 million. If someone has the winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing, the jackpot will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot of the year, and the ninth-largest Powerball jackpot of all time, officials said.

The largest Powerball jackpot of 2023 so far was the $756 million prize won by a Washington State player in February.

The lump sum cash option for the latest $675 million jackpot would be around $341 million, according to the Michigan Lottery. A winner could also choose to receive their prize and an annuity paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years.

The next drawing is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on July 10. Tickets can be purchased in person or online in Michigan until 9:45 p.m. the same day.

Officials say that if a Michigan player wins the latest Powerball jackpot, it would be the second-largest jackpot amount to ever be won in the state.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, according to Powerball.com.

The odds of winning the Powerball, courtesy of Powerball.com. (Powerball)

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.

