Texas woman ‘thankful to be alive’ after spear goes through her windshield

Spear goes through windshield, sticks in steering column

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Texas, Crime
The five foot long spear slammed into Shavone Canales' windshield and lodged in her steering wheel column. (Katrina Webber, KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – An investigation is underway in Texas after a woman said someone threw a spear through her windshield.

Shavone Canales was not injured when a spear went through her windshield and stuck into her steering column on Sunday, Aug. 20.

“It was not road rage or anything. This was unprovoked and just completely random,” she told KSAT.

She said she was driving to a friend’s house after 9 p.m. when her windshield shattered. She said she called 911 after she realized a spear had crashed through the glass and stuck into the steering column, just inches above her lap.

“I think they’re trying to intentionally hurt somebody,” Canales said. “I’m just thankful to be alive because I have kids.”

Local 4′s sister station KSAT has the full story online, including footage of investigators removing the spear from her car.

Shavone Canales is grateful no one was sitting in her front passenger's seat when the spear came crashing through her windshield. (KSAT 12 News)

