Remains of 2 killed in 9/11 attacks on World Trade Center identified more than 20 years later

NEW YORK CITY – The remains of two people killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center have been identified using advanced DNA testing.

Officials in New York City made the announcement on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, just days before the 22 anniversary of the attacks. These two people represent the 1,648th and 1,649th persons identified since 2001 using advanced testing by the city’s DNA laboratory.

“More than 20 years after the disaster, these two new identifications continue to fulfill a solemn pledge that OCME made to return the remains of World Trade Center victims to their loved ones,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Graham. “Faced with the largest and most complex forensic investigation in the history of our country, we stand undaunted in our mission to use the latest advances in science to serve this promise.”

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the terrorist attacks. According to officials, around 1,104 victims -- or 40% of those who died -- have still not been identified. These two people are the first victims to be identified since September 2021.

The identification of the man was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001. The identification of the woman was confirmed through DNA testing of remains recovered in 2001, 2006, and 2013.

“As we prepare to mark the anniversary of September 11, our thoughts turn to those we lost on that terrible morning and their families who continue to live every day with the pain of missing loved ones,” said Mayor Adams. “We hope these new identifications can bring some measure of comfort to the families of these victims, and the ongoing efforts by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner attest to the city’s unwavering commitment to reunite all the World Trade Center victims with their loved ones.”