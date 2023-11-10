Could your $2 bill actually be worth thousands?

The United States two-dollar bill ($2) is a current denomination of United States currency. A portrait of Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States (1801–09), is featured on the obverse of the note. Photographed by Peter Dazeley Nov 2020 in his studio in London UK

First of all, something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. So, yeah, that $2 could be worth thousands to someone out there -- but you have to find them first.

There have been a handful of reports recently telling people that the $2 they have could be worth thousands of dollars. It almost feels cruel to give people a rush of hope as they run to wherever they keep their $2 bills.

You guys are keeping your $2 bills, right? It’s not just me? Right? Right?

Anyway, maybe you’re lucky. Maybe your $2 bill is worth a lot. If you’re a collector, then, the odds are more in your favor -- but you probably already know what that $2 bill is worth and I don’t know why you’re reading this article. Unless it’s to just see how my coverage stacks up.

In that case, I’m going to be brutally honest. Everything I know about collecting money I learned in the last hour. So, yeah, someone who has been collecting money for the last 30 years will know more than me. That being said, if I missed anything with this story -- email me.

Anyway, the $2 bill that the reports are talking about was worth so much because it was crisp. I’m talking c-r-i-s-p. That thing would have slid right into vending machine without anyone having rub it back and forth against the edge of something. What a waste that would have been!

The auction house described it as “Superb Gem Uncirculated,” meaning it had only the slightest distracting marks or imperfections.

The $2 bill in your wallet (or even in that secret hiding place) probably already loses points just by being there. Unless you’re lucky enough that the bill survived its journey to you without any bends, tears, or marks. Like I said, it’s worth more if it’s c-r-i-s-p.

This particular $2 bill was graded by Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS). It’s also worth noting that it was a star note. The star indicates that the bill was made to replace one that was misprinted or damaged before it was released into circulation.

Collectors look at the serial number. Is it low? Is it high? Do the digits make a “ladder” (for example: 12345678)? Does the serial number only include two digits or only zeros and ones? Maybe the first half and second half of the serial number are the same? I could continue, but I won’t.

It also had a low serial number. The serial number was “00000007″ and it was printed in 2003. According to Heritage Auctions, this $2 bill first sold for $1,175, at an auction in 2012. It sold again for $2,400 on July 24, 2022. Then, finally sold for $4,000 on Aug. 8, 2022.

Just to go over this. The $2 bill had a low serial number, it was considered uncirculated, and it was a star note. These are all reasons someone was willing to pay so much.

Maybe the $2 bill you have is worth just as much -- or more. Or, maybe, it’s worth $2.

But remember, something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it. So, yeah, maybe that $2 bill you have is worth $4,000. But, maybe the $2 you spent to buy the last candy bar out of the vending machine is also worth $4,000 if you meet someone with that much disposable income who really wants that candy bar.

How to check the worth of a $2 bill

