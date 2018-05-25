Bystander shoots, kills Oklahoma restaurant shooter who injured 4 people

Witnesses said the shooter walked into the restaurant and opened fire, injuring four people. (WDIV)

OKLAHOMA CITY - A gunman in Oklahoma City was killed Thursday after opening fire inside a restaurant, according to authorities.

Witnesses said the shooter walked into the restaurant and began shooting, injuring four people.

An armed bystander outside the restaurant confronted the gunman and fatally shot him, police said.

Officials believe the restaurant was targeted at random and the bystander was "a good Samaritan that took the right measures to put an end to a terrible incident."

Police haven't discovered the shooter's motive.

