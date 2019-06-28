ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Friday, June 28, 2019

Illinois expunging marijuana convictions

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker just signed HB 1438 this week, which makes cannabis legal in the state for individuals 21 and over, along with sweeping criminal justice reforms designed to help those whose lives have been upended by the state's drug laws.

Arkansas: An Arkansas woman who was convicted of bludgeoning her husband to death must be released after serving nearly 23 years in prison due to a lack of evidence, a judge ruled. Read more.

Salt Lake City: A $56 million lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that the University of Utah failed to protect a student who was killed by an ex-boyfriend she had complained about to police more than 20 times. Read more.

Boston: Efforts to hold a "Straight Pride Parade" in Boston are one step closer to becoming reality. Read more.

Alabama: An Alabama man who denied feeding methamphetamine to a so-called "attack squirrel" he considered a pet has been arrested on new charges. Read more.

North Carolina: A single-engine plane crashed into a North Carolina home, killing the pilot and someone inside, authorities said. Another person in the house was seriously hurt. Read more.

James Alex Fields Jr. to be sentenced

The man who killed a woman and injured dozens of other people when he rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, two years ago will be sentenced Friday by a federal judge.

UN: 'Climate apartheid' to push millions into poverty

The world is facing a "climate apartheid" between the rich who can protect themselves and the poor who are left behind, the UN has warned.

US corn farmers having worst year in recent history

Last year's wet summer and snowy winter, along with this year's delayed spring and heavy rains, have ruined business for American grain farmers. May 2018 through April 2019 was the wettest 12-month period on record for the United States, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic debate

The roster for Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate demonstrated some of the party's major divisions - even before candidates started talking.

