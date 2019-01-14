ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, Jan. 14, 2019

Man facing life for deadly beating of 4-year-old

An Illinois man is facing a life sentence after prosecutors said he fatally beat his girlfriend's 4-year-old daughter for spilling juice on his Xbox video game console.

Around the country:

Texas: Police in northern Texas say a woman has been banned from a local Walmart after she spent several hours driving an electric shopping cart around the store's parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Kentucky: A Kentucky woman charged with drunken driving told police she did it "to teach her son a lesson."

New Jersey: Police responded Monday to an active shooting at a UPS facility in Logan Township, New Jersey, the company said in a statement.

Oklahoma: An inmate serving a life sentence for the first-degree murder of his 8-year-old neighbor was killed in his prison cell Friday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Los Angeles teachers are now on strike

More than 32,000 Los Angeles teachers and staff members are walking off the job Monday in the country's second-biggest school district. That means about 600,000 kids have no idea when they'll see their teachers again.

Wild dogs appear to carry DNA of extinct wolf

Researchers say a pack of wild canines found frolicking near the beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast carries a substantial amount of red wolf genes, a surprising discovery because the animal was declared extinct in the wild nearly 40 years ago.

More likely to die from opioids in US than car accident

For the first time on record the odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

Maroon 5 will headline Super Bowl halftime

After months of speculation and rumors, the NFL announced that Maroon 5 will be headlining the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta.

