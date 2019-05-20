ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Monday, May 20, 2019

Ford will cut 7,000 white-collar jobs

Ford is cutting 7,000 white-collar jobs, or about 10% of its salaried staff worldwide, as part of a cost-cutting effort it says will save the company about $600 million a year.

Around the country:

Dallas: A transgender woman whose brutal assault in April was captured on video has been found dead on a Dallas street, police said. Read more.

A transgender woman whose brutal assault in April was captured on video has been found dead on a Dallas street, police said. Read more.

Chicago police are on alert after an attempted arson attack and vandalism at synagogues in the city, according to a police department spokesman. Read more.

A storm chaser in Kansas got more than he bargained for when he got caught in the middle of a tornado Friday, and it was all caught on camera. Read more.

A woman has died after collapsing in the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, officials said. Read more. Alabama: Authorities have captured a man suspected of killing a police officer who responded to a late Sunday domestic disturbance call in Auburn, Alabama, Auburn University Campus Safety said on Monday. Read more.

Billionaire to pay debt of Morehouse graduates

Billionaire investor Robert F. Smith's commitment to pay off the student loan debt for graduates of the historically black Morehouse College covers millions of dollars, the school said.

2 million at 'high' risk for catastrophic tornadoes

For the first time in two years, forecasters have issued their most dire warning for the risk of catastrophic tornadoes.

President Trump warns Iran not to threaten US

President Donald Trump warned Iran early on Monday not to threaten the United States again or it’ll face its “official end,” shortly after a rocket landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad overnight.

