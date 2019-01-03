ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019

Russia formally charges Michigan man with espionage

Paul Whelan, of Novi, Mich. has been formally charged with spying by Russian investigative agencies, The Washington Post reports.

Read about it here.

Around the country:

North Carolina: Authorities say a man posing as a pastor tried to smuggle drugs into a North Carolina jail by hiding them in a Bible. Read more.

Authorities say a man posing as a pastor tried to smuggle drugs into a North Carolina jail by hiding them in a Bible. Read more. Delaware: A 13-year-old boy who defied his mom by staying up late to watch Netflix is credited with saving his family from the fire that destroyed their home. Read more.

A 13-year-old boy who defied his mom by staying up late to watch Netflix is credited with saving his family from the fire that destroyed their home. Read more. South Carolina: A sheriff's office in South Carolina says a woman told deputies she threw bleach into her boyfriend's eyes on a dare. Read more.

A sheriff's office in South Carolina says a woman told deputies she threw bleach into her boyfriend's eyes on a dare. Read more. Florida: A viral video shows a man attacking a female McDonald's employee over a straw. Read more.

A viral video shows a man attacking a female McDonald's employee over a straw. Read more. Ohio: A Jewish human rights organization is calling for the license of an Ohio doctor to be revoked after reports of anti-Semitic tweets, including one saying she would intentionally give Jewish patients the wrong medication. Read more.

Study says what age to have your life in order by

A study from a British insurance company claims to have determined by what age adults should have their lives in order.

Read about it here.

ERs 'flooded' with mentally ill

Emergency rooms across the nation are being "flooded" with mentally ill patients who have no place else to turn, according to reports.

Read about it here.

Nancy Pelosi poised to be elected House speaker

Nancy Pelosi is poised to reclaim the title of House speaker on Thursday when the new Democratic majority arrives in Washington and takes over control of the House of Representatives.

Read about it here.

More POLITICS headlines:

ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.