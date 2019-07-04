ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, July 4, 2019

No prosecution for Alabama woman who lost fetus

An Alabama district attorney said Wednesday she is dropping the manslaughter charge against a woman who lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight.

Around the country:

Ohio: A federal judge has temporarily blocked Ohio's "heartbeat" bill banning abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy from going into effect. Read more.

Chicago: Seven people are facing charges after the famous "Bean" sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park was vandalized earlier this week.

California: California became the first state in the United States on Wednesday to ban employers and school officials from discriminating against people based on their natural hair.

Florida: In the Sunshine State of Florida there is a huge problem of green iguanas and now homeowners are permitted to kill them, according to CNN.

Navy SEAL sentenced to reduction in rank, partial pay

Navy SEAL team leader Eddie Gallagher will be demoted in rank and his pay will be reduced for posing for a photo with a dead ISIS prisoner, a jury decided Wednesday.

Family of Las Vegas shooting victim sues gunmakers

The family of a woman killed after bullets rained down on Las Vegas concertgoers in October 2017 has filed a wrongful death suit against eight gunmakers and three dealers, alleging the rifles used in the mass shooting violate federal law and can be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons.

Justin Amash says he's leaving Republican Party

Rep. Justin Amash, who represents Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday morning that he is leaving the Republican Party.

More POLITICS headlines:

Halle Bailey cast as Ariel

Halle Bailey, who is one half of the musical duo, "Chloe X Halle," has just been cast as Ariel in Disney's upcoming live-action movie of "The Little Mermaid."

More ENTERTAINMENT headlines:

