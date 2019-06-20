ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Thursday, June 20, 2019

Cracker Barrel bans anti-gay pastor from holding event

Cracker Barrel says it will not permit a Tennessee pastor who has made death threats against gay people to hold an event in one of its stores.

Around the country:

Alabama: Planned Parenthood has broken ground on a new state-of-the-art woman's clinic in Alabama despite a looming near-total ban on abortions. Read more.

Planned Parenthood has broken ground on a new state-of-the-art woman's clinic in Alabama despite a looming near-total ban on abortions. Read more.

Pittsburgh: The FBI on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old Syrian refugee living in Pittsburgh, accusing him of planning to bomb a church in the name of ISIS. Read more.

Georgia: Many Georgians got a terrifying wake-up call Thursday morning after their phones received a test emergency alert notification about a radiological hazard. Read more.

Pennsylvania: Ten people were injured in a shooting early Thursday outside a lounge in the eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown, and police are looking for what they believe are several shooters, authorities said. Read more.

Florida: A Florida city is paying $600,000 in Bitcoins to a hacker who took over local government computers after an employee clicked on a malicious email link three weeks ago. Read more.

US suicide rate up 33% since 1999, research says

The suicide rate in the United States continues to climb, with a rate in 2017 that was 33% higher than in 1999, new research finds.

Witness says he saw Navy SEAL stab ISIS prisoner

A serviceman who served in Iraq with a Navy SEAL accused of premeditated murder testified Wednesday that the defendant twice stabbed an injured alleged ISIS fighter in the neck.

Nxivm leader found guilty on all counts in sex cult trial

Keith Raniere, the founder of the "Nxivm" self-help company that prosecutors said secretly housed a sex cult, was found guilty of racketeering, sex trafficking and other crimes on Wednesday.

Iran shoots down US spy drone aircraft

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it had shot down an "intruding American spy drone" after it entered into the country's territory Thursday.

