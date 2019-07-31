ClickOnDetroit National Report -- Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Proposal to allow drug importation from Canada

The Trump administration took hesitant first steps Wednesday to allow the importation of certain drugs from Canada and other countries.

Around the country:

Missouri: Abortion rights supporters are suing Missouri over its ban on abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, arguing that the measure is unconstitutional.

Miami: Two Transportation Security Administration officers have been placed on leave after a racist display was found inside a TSA workstation at Miami International Airport.

Kentucky: Miners on Tuesday blocked the tracks of a coal train in Kentucky for a second straight day as part of a standoff between a coal company that filed for bankruptcy and left nearly 400 workers without work and pay for a month.

Minnesota: A Delta pilot was taken off a fully boarded plane on Tuesday morning at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol.

Ohio: A 79-year-old woman in Ohio was sentenced to 10 days in jail because she was feeding stray cats, according to CNN.

Investigators: Gilroy shooter likely acted alone

The gunman who opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California over the weekend likely acted alone, police said Tuesday.

Elleged Capital One hacker may have hit other targets

The Justice Department may bring additional hacking charges against Paige Thompson, the former engineer accused of downloading more than 100 million Capital One customers' personal information.

Gangster John Dillinger's body to be exhumed

The body of John Dillinger, a notorious American gangster who operated during the Great Depression, is set to be exhumed from its resting place in an Indiana cemetery.

Takeaways from the Democratic debate's first night

A handful of low-polling moderates hoped to break through in a crowded Democratic field during Tuesday's debate by confronting the top-tier candidates on stage, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Trailer released for Martin Scorsese's Hoffa film

The first real look at "The Irishman," director Martin Scorsese’s film on organized crime and the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, was released on Wednesday.

