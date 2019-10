NEW ORLEANS - Two cranes that were poised over the remains of a building that would become the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans were deliberately demolished Sunday, more than a week after the collapse of the upper floors of the building.

Crews hope they will be able to recover the bodies at the site now that the cranes are down.

A total of three people were killed in the collapse and 18 people were injured.

