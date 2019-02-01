DASHCAM: Tennessee woman slams beer while being arrested after leading police chase

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman was arrested after leading police on a chase January 21. Dashcam video obtained by WBIR showed the woman chugging a beer in front of deputies before being placed in handcuffs.

Deputies said they were running radar checks near a school about 1 p.m. when they saw a 2002 Kia Rio traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Deputies started following the vehicle, and the driver, later identified as Julia Myers, 22, gave chase. According to a report, Myers at one point tried to hit two deputies head-on.

Dashcam footage of the chase shows the vehicle turn a corner, running a stop sign, before crashing into a ditch. The vehicle eventually comes to a stop and Myers, along with two male passengers, are seen emerging with their hands up.

All three people are ordered to the ground at gunpoint. Myers is seen with a beer in her hand, which she chugs before an officer kicks it away and places her in handcuffs.

The report said it was a can of Bud Light.

Watch the video above.

According to the report, Myers was already highly intoxicated at the time of the arrest. Deputies said that when they tried to place her in a patrol vehicle, she "actively resisted and had to be forced into the back of the car" while screaming profanities and kicking the back window.

Myers was taken to a hospital where she admitted to drinking and driving, the report said. She told officers she consumed "an entire fifth of liquor" before drinking the beer.

Myers is now facing multiple charges including DUI, reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, and public intoxication.

