English rock and blues legend Eric Clapton says he's going deaf.

Clapton, in an interview with BBC2, told the outlet that he's struggling with health issues.

“I’m going deaf,” he said. “I’ve got tinnitus, my hands just about work. I’m hoping that people will come along and see me just because, or maybe more than because I’m a curiosity. I know that is part of it, because it’s amazing to myself I’m still here.”

Clapton, now 72-years-old, is a recovering alcoholic and drug addict.

A special on the rock legend "Eric Clapton: A Life In 12 Bars" airs on Showtime on February 10.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.