Homeless Florida man with no arms accused of stabbing tourist with scissors

Jonathan Crenshaw, 46, is accused of stabbing a tourist with a pair of scissors on July 10, 2018 in Miami Beach. (Miami-Dade Corrections)

MIAMI - A homeless Miami man with no arms has been charged after allegedly stabbing a tourist, authorities announced Wednesday.

Miami Beach police said that just after midnight Tuesday, Jonathan Crenshaw, 46, used a pair of scissors he clutched with his feet to stab Cesar Coronado, 22, who was visiting from Chicago.

Crenshaw told police he was lying down when Coronado approached him and punched him in the head. Police said Crenshaw stabbed Coronado twice before fleeing the scene.

A friend, Cindy Barrientos, who was traveling with Coronado told police they asked Crenshaw for directions when he suddenly jumped up and stabbed the man in the arm. Barrientos described the attacker to police as a homeless man with no arms.

Crenshaw was apprehended nearby. He told police he was defending himself.

Coronado was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Crenshaw was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, Miami Beach police said.

According to the Miami Herald, Crenshaw is a popular fixture in South Beach, where he is known for painting canvas using his feet on the Lincoln Road Mall.

The Miami Herald reports that Crenshaw is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $7,500 bond. He has a court date set for July 18.

