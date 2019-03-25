Man arrested after video allegedly shows him kicking 78-year-old woman in face on New York subway

Marc Gomez, 36, was arrested after police identified him in a video kicking a woman on a subway March 10, 2019. (New York Police Department)

NEW YORK - A man was taken into custody after he was allegedly seen in a video kicking a 78-year-old woman in the face on a subway in the Bronx earlier this month.

Marc Gomez, 36, was arrested Saturday in connection to the March 10 attack. He is being charged with felony assault.

The video shows a man that police identified as Gomez repeatedly kicking a woman in the face while she is sitting on the subway. The man then gets off the subway. On his way off, he tells the people recording, "WorldStar that."

Watch the video below. [WARNING: Language, graphic content]

Pls help us bring justice to this 78-year-old woman who was brutally kicked in the face on 3/10 at 3:10 am inside the 238th St/Nereid Ave subway station in the Bronx. If you have any info, call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Your calls are anonymous!@NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/0xO7AqRHeA — WinstonCovfefe (@winstonCovfefe) March 22, 2019

The woman was met by an ambulance at the next station where she was treated for swelling and cuts to the face, according to police.

Detectives said they were able to identify Gomez by an anonymous tip that said he often hung around areas of Lower Manhattan.

The New York Times on Sunday spoke with Gomez's fiancée, Alisa Cox. She said that the attack happened after the woman repeatedly threatened her family, including her 11-year-old daughter.

“It looks like he just went over there and starting kicking her for no apparent reason,” Cox said. “I’ve known him since he was 16. He’s not a bad person.”

Cox added that Gomez immediately expressed remorse after getting off the train and admitted that he lost his temper.

The Times reports that Gomez has another open case from November in which he was charged with criminal firearms possession.

The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance. Add’l details to follow. pic.twitter.com/W4rFRDeuq2 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 23, 2019

