Names of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims released

PITTSBURGH - The names of the 11 victims from Saturday's shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh have been released.
They are:
- Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, city of Pittsburgh, PA
- Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township, PA
- Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA
- Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood Borough, PA
- Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA
- David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA
- Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg, PA
- Sylvan Simon, 86, of Wilkinsburg, PA
- Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA
- Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh, PA
- Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington, City of Pittsburgh, PA
According to a release from the Allegheny Co. Executive's Office, Cecil and David Rosenthal were brothers. Bernice and Sylvan Simon were married, according to the same release.
