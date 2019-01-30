Oregon prosecutors: Woman was 'impaired on her dog's medication' when she struck, killed cyclist

Oregon prosecutors say Shantel Witt struck and killed a cyclist after taking her dog's anxiety and panic disorder medication. (Deschutes County Sheriff's Office)

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. - An Oregon woman who struck and killed a cyclist in December 2017 had several drugs in her system at the time of the crash, including her dog's anxiety and panic disorder medication, according to court records filed Monday.

Investigators said that Shantel Lynn Witt, 42, struck and killed Marika Stone in December 2017. Witt was driving eastbound in a 2002 GMC Sierra and Stone was cycling westbound with two friends when Witt crossed the center line. Two of the cyclists were able to avoid Witt, but Stone was struck and instantly killed, according to officials.

Witnesses of the crash said that Witt berated the surviving cyclists with slurred speech for being in the "middle of the road," according to a complaint obtained by The Bend Bulletin. Witnesses also observed Witt staggering, stumbling, and losing balance. The complaint stated that Witt failed three field sobriety tests.

Blood samples were drawn from Witt the night of the crash and tested in January 2018.

Court records obtained by OregonLive state that Witt was "impaired on her dog's medication at the time of the crash."

Veterinary records showed that Witt's dog, Lola, was given a prescription for Xanax two days before the crash, according to prosecutors. Officials said that a pill bottle with her dog's name on it was found in her truck with 11 of the 20 pills missing.

Prosecutors allege that Witt had 11 medications in her system at the time of the crash. This included, in addition to her dog's Xanax, the muscle relaxer carisprodol, the tranquilizer meprobamate, the anti-depressant Paxil and other drugs.

Witt is facing charges of manslaughter. Her trial began Tuesday.

