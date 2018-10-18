Pit bull puppy digs up fully-loaded gun in North Carolina apartment complex, police say

Officers in North Carolina recovered a loaded weapon after it was dug up by a pit bull puppy named Ryder. (Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, N.C. - Police in North Carolina say they may have some freelance work for a puppy who sniffed out a gun buried in an apartment complex Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment complex after a pit bull puppy named Ryder dug up a fully-loaded .38 special revolver wrapped in a t-shirt, according to police.

The officers posed for a photo with Ryder and the gun that he dug up:

"There's a good chance little Ryder may have prevented a tragedy," the department said. "He certainly prevented the gun from winding up in the wrong hands!"

Police said the firearm was safely unloaded and is now stored in property and evidence.

"There may be some freelance work in the near future for Ryder," the department said. "We'll have our people call yours, bud."

