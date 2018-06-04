Police: Dancing FBI agent loses gun during backflip, accidentally shoots man at Denver nightclub

An off-duty FBI agent accidentally fired his gun and injured a man at a Denver nightclub early Saturday morning. (Facebook)

One person was injured at a Denver nightclub early Saturday morning after an off-duty FBI agent accidentally discharged his firearm, police said.

The agent's identity has not been released. Police say the agent was off duty when he was at Mile High Spirits in Downtown Denver about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.

Video of the incident shows the agent dancing in the middle of a crowd when he performs a backflip, causing a gun to fall out of his waistband. As the agent picks up the firearm, a shot is fired into the crowd of onlookers.

Watch the video below:

One patron, an adult male, was wounded in the leg, police said. The victim was rushed to the hospital in good condition.

The agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters before being released to an FBI supervisor, police said. The Denver District Attorney's Office will determine charges.

In a statement to CBS Denver, an FBI spokesperson said “the investigation is active, ongoing, and a personnel matter so we cannot provide comment at this time.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.