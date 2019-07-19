President Donald Trump says he won't address NAACP convention in Detroit

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he won't address the NAACP convention because of changes in the date and format of an appearance.

Trump says Thursday that "I very much wanted to go" speak to the nation's oldest and largest civil rights organization as members gather next week in Detroit. He says an agreed-upon date for his appearance was changed and "unfortunately, they want to do it in the form of a question and answer." Trump says he agreed to deliver a speech.

Trump often speaks about policies he says are helping African Americans, including low unemployment and sentencing reform.

Several Democratic and one other Republican presidential candidate are slated to participate in an NAACP's forum on July 24.

