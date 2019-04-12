Toddler falls 6 stories from window and survives, leaving dent in car roof, Washington police say

REDMOND, Wash. - A 20-month-old boy fell six stories from a window Wednesday night and survived when a parked car cushioned his fall, according to police in Redmond, Washington.

The toddler was in serious but stable condition Wednesday night. He is expected to survive, according to medical officials.

A police spokesperson said the boy was alone in a bedroom while his mother and sister were in another room. Investigators believe the toddler propped himself on the edge of a window that was cracked open and pushed through a screen before tumbling about 60 feet onto the roof of a Mazda parked below.

"There are a lot of things that came into play that allowed the child to land on the car the way that he did," Redmond Police Spokesman James Perry told KIRO. The boy reportedly landed in a way where the car absorbed enough of the impact that he was awake and crying when paramedics arrived.

"That's a big dent," said the owner of the vehicle, Ed Lu. "I couldn't believe it."

Lu told KIRO that he decided to ride his bike to work Wednesday morning, leaving his car in his parking space.

"If the car wasn't there, it would have been pavement that the child would've fallen onto," Perry said. "And this would be a much different end."

