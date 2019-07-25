VIDEO: 3-year-old boy rescued from Atlanta airport conveyor belt

ATLANTA - A 3-year-old boy was rescued by TSA agents after getting trapped on a baggage conveyor belt at Alanta International Airport.

The boy's mom told police she set her son down at one of the airlines kiosks so she could print her boarding pass. The child was able to access the baggage belt through an empty ticket counter.

TSA said the child made it all the way down the belt and into the baggage room.The boy's right hand was treated for severe swelling and bruising.

WSB-TV reports the boy was on the conveyor belt for 5 minutes. Watch the shocking video above.

