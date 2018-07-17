VIDEO: Las Vegas officer fires through own windshield at fleeing homicide suspects during chase

LAS VEGAS - Police in Las Vegas have released dramatic body camera video that shows the moments an officer fired through his own windshield while pursuing a pair of homicide suspects.

The pursuit occurred July 11, according to police.

In the video, Officer William Umana is seen in pursuit of an SUV. Police said two suspects in the SUV fired at pursuing officers 34 times during the chase.

Umana is seen drawing his weapon and trying to get a clear shot at the SUV out of the driver's side window. Then, with the fleeing SUV directly in front of his cruiser, Umana points his gun straight through his windshield and fires. Umana fires several more shots at the SUV before it crashes in front of a school.

Investigators said the driver, Rene Nunez, 30, got out of the vehicle and attempted to enter the school, which was locked. The passenger, identified as Fidel Miranda, 23, moved into the driver's seat and began to reverse toward officers before being shot and killed, according to police.

Watch the video above.

Police said Officer Paul Soloman fired a round from a shotgun that fatally struck Miranda. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Nunez also received a gunshot wound and was treated at a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Miranda and Nunez were suspected in a homicide that occurred two hours prior to the pursuit, police said. Thomas Romero, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the chest the morning of July 11, according to KVVU.

Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly, of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, praised the officers for their actions during the chase.

“In my opinion, they show a level of bravery, professionalism, heroics, that we come to expect of our officers," Kelly said at a news conference. "The officer could have backed off, but he didn't. He stuck with that individual knowing what type of individual he was dealing with.”

According to KSNV, Las Vegas police policy allows officers to pursue and even fire at fleeing suspects if there is an imminent danger to others.

BREAKING: A huge police presence at Bruce and Fremont. Crime tape going up. Reports of shooting. @News3LV pic.twitter.com/ChX65aqV3f — Antonio Castelan (@AntonioNews3LV) July 11, 2018

Nunez is facing several charges including open murder with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a protected person, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to officials.

Officers Umana and Soloman have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.