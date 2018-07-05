VIDEO: Man attacks teen for wearing MAGA hat in Texas restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Police in Texas are looking for a man who assaulted a teen wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat in a San Antonio fast food restaurant Tuesday night. The attack was captured on video, which went viral on social media.

The video, obtained by WOAI, shows the assault that took place at a Whataburger restaurant. A man is seen throwing a drink at 16-year-old Hunter Richard's face. The man tells the boy, "You ain't supporting s***," before leaving the restaurant with his hat.

Watch the video above.

Richard was at the restaurant with some friends, who said that the attack occurred without any provocation.

The iconic red hat has become a symbol of Donald Trump's presidency.

"I support my President, and if you don’t, let’s have a conversation about it instead of ripping my hat off," Richard told WOAI. "I just think a conversation about politics is more productive for the entire whole rather than taking my hat and yelling subjective words to me."

The man who threw the drink has not been identified. A police report was filed.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.