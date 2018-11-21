National

VIDEO: Man sets himself and van on fire while trying to siphon gas in Portland

Man seen running from blaze with pants on fire

By Brian Newlin

PORTLAND, Ore. - Police in Portland, Oregon are searching for a man who was caught on video Monday morning trying to siphon gas from a U-Haul truck and setting himself on fire in the process.

Security guards discovered the truck and van engulfed in flames about 7 a.m. and called 911, police said. Portland Fire and Rescue quickly put out the flames, but there were no suspects in the area.

The incident was captured on surveillance video from a nearby store.

The footage shows a van pulled up next to the truck when flames suddenly ignite between the two vehicles. A man is then seen running away with his pants on fire.

Fire officials said the man was using a homemade siphoning hose to offload gasoline from the truck to a canister in his van. Something went wrong and a fire ignited, according to investigators.

"Something ignited that gasoline caught fire. We don't believe this is what the individual intended," Portland Fire Lieutenant Rich Chatman told KOIN. "We assume he'll probably be needing some kind of medical care for those burns."

Authorities are working to identify and locate the suspect.

