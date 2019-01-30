Video shows man punch two women in the face after arguing with LA vendor over price of hot dogs

A man was caught on video Saturday morning punching two women in the face at a hot dog stand in Downtown Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department)

LOS ANGELES - Police in Los Angeles are trying to track down a man who was seen on video punching two women in the face at a hot dog stand.

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Los Angeles, police said

The video shows a large man fighting with two women waiting in line at the hot dog stand. The man is seen punching both women in the face, knocking them to the ground while bystanders watch. The man then flees the scene.

According to investigators, the suspect was arguing with the vendor over the price of a $6 hot dog when one of the women said, "Hey, order your hot dog so we can get our food." The man then turned and punched the woman in the face, causing her to lose consciousness and fall to the ground, police said.

The footage showed that several people were recording video of the attack, but nobody stepped in to help. According to Detective Meghan Aguilar, nobody at the scene called authorities.

"People shouldn't always necessarily jump into situations where they then put themselves in peril, or in the way of harm, but we would ask that you at least call the police," Aguilar told KABC. "We can't do our jobs if we don't know what's happening and we aren't called to the area."

Both women were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify the suspect.

