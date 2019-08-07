Natural gas facility proposed for site of Ray Township fire causes backlash

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A new natural gas compression site that was proposed for the area of a Ray Township compressor station fire last winter is angering residents.

The area on Omo Road just south of 32 Mile Road has dealt with gas explosions and accidents in the past.

Bluewater Gas Storage bought land to build the compression station, which would pump natural gas to Wisconsin, but many residents don't want the station there. The company had an explosion in the area in 2014.

"I feel like they are building a bomb across from my house," Chris Holsbeke said.

Two representatives from the Federal Regulatory Commission visited the site Wednesday.

Learn more about residents' safety concerns

