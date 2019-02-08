Nearly 600 grams of fentanyl in 8 separate shipments seized at Port Huron's Blue Water Bridge

PORT HURON, Mich. - Nearly 600 grams of fentanyl in eight separate shipments were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron in January.

CBP said in January, officers identified eight separate shipments via Canadian mail trucks that did not match the manifested contents of the packages and selected them for an enforcement examination at the Centralized Examination Station in Marysville.

Upon inspection, the packages each contained a white rock like substance which were detained and tested locally and sent for further examination. Lab testing results confirmed that each package contained fentanyl and meso-erythritol.

“Our officer’s commitment to serve and protect is constant and this is just one of the ways we are doing our part to stem the opioid crisis impacting our nation” said Port Director Michael Fox.

The total weight of the eight shipments was 572.34 grams with an estimated street value of $15,000.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.