Neighbor describes Oakland County mother suspected of killing her children in double murder-suicide

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - We’re learning more about the tragic double murder-suicide of an Oakland County woman and her two young children.

The crime scene was found Tuesday behind an industrial building in Bangor Township near Bay City.

"Whoa, wow. You just never know," Betsie Jackson said.

Standing in just disbelief, Betsie Jackson is trying to grasp the news of her neighbor.

"I’m shocked. I’m shocked. Because just from appearances you would never think something like that was going on," Jackson said.

Bangor Township police are trying to find answers after an apparent double murder-suicide left an Oakland County mother and two young children dead. Investigators responded to an industrial park in Bangor Township, just outside Bay City, after a worker found three bodies.

Officials said a 2-year-old Dariel J. Walker II and 3-year-old Mikayla A. Walker were both shot in the head, the boy was found just outside a black Lincoln and the girl was in the back seat. Police said mother Nikita G. Landrum, 31, murdered them for reasons still unknown at this time, before killing herself.

It's news Jackson just doesn't understand.

"She always seemed like a pleasant person, whenever we said hello to each other, she would take the kids on a walk, he would be in the driveway, we would all wave at each other, and say hello. Man, that takes some getting used to," Jackson said.

We spoke to the sister of that woman Wednesday morning, she wanted to speak on behalf of her sister, but later canceled the interview. The family is asking for privacy.

An autopsy revealed all three died after being shot once with a handgun, medical officials said. It's unclear how long the bodies were in Bangor Township before they were found.

Police search for answers

Investigators in Bangor Township, just outside of Bay City, were called to an industrial park Tuesday after a worker found three bodies.

Officials said a 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl were both shot in the head. The boy was found just outside a black Lincoln, and the girl was in the back seat.

Investigators said the children's mother murdered them for reasons still unknown before killing herself.

"It's tragic," Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. "Something like this is so horrific. It's just beyond comprehension."

The family is from Oakland County and has no apparent ties to the area where they were found. Family members said they had been concerned about the children.

Police went to a house in Oak Park on Monday to check on the mother and children, but they weren't there. Officials believe the woman put her children in the car, drove more than 100 miles north and killed them.

Investigators said there's a chance the mother was going through a custody dispute with the children's father, but they said there's never a reason to go to this extreme.

The family is asking for privacy as police try to find answers to the many questions.

