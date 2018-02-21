Police believe Oakland County mother killed her 2 young children in double murder-suicide

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are trying to find answers Tuesday after an apparent double murder-suicide left an Oakland County mother and two young children dead.

Investigators in Bangor Township, just outside of Bay City, were called to an industrial park Tuesday after a worker found three bodies.

Officials said a 2-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl were both shot in the head. The boy was found just outside a black Lincoln, and the girl was in the back seat.

Investigators said the children's mother murdered them for reasons still unknown before killing herself.

"It's tragic," Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said. "Something like this is so horrific. It's just beyond comprehension."

The family is from Oakland County and has no apparent ties to the area where they were found. Family members said they had been concerned about the children.

Police went to a house in Oak Park on Monday to check on the mother and children, but they weren't there. Officials believe the woman put her children in the car, drove more than 100 miles north and killed them.

Investigators said there's a chance the mother was going through a custody dispute with the children's father, but they said there's never a reason to go to this extreme.

The family is asking for privacy as police try to find answers to the many questions.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.