Neighbor describes scene of seaplane crash outside Independence Township home

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A seaplane crashed in the front yard of a home Monday around 12:45 p.m. near Greenview Drive and Clarkston Road in Independence Township, deputies said.

"I heard the backfire pop and then crash noise," Marcia Frost said. She immediately ran outside to a small seaplane in the middle of her neighbor's yard. She jumped right into action.

Read more: Seaplane crashes into front yard of Oakland County home

"Went and got my phone, called 911," Frost said.

Frost started to give the operator a play-by-play of the scene. "They are climbing out now. I shouted to them, and they were fine, just as they got out, the plane went up in flames," Frost said.

Frost showed Local 4 the cellphone video of the plane on fire. The video showed orange flames surrounding the plane. Both the pilot and passenger are fine.

"The pilot, he had a good bruised up nose and his son came with some cuts and stuff but I'm amazed. I'm so thankful that they came out OK," Frost said.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.