Neighbors fed up with street racers in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT - Residents in Southwest Detroit are fed up with street racers speeding near their homes.

Theresa Gutierrez lives on Trenton Street in Southwest Detroit. She said the problem is so bad she's stepping in to do something about it.

"I am not a millionaire," Gutierrez said. "My money, I need for bills."

She said street racers speed down St. John Street and fail to make the turn onto Trenton Street.

Gutierrez said she woke up Friday morning to find her van damaged.

"They messed up the rim," she said. "They took a chunk out of the tire."

Gutierrez isn't the only resident with damaged property.

"Her house got hit and a driver took out her whole porch," Gutierrez said. "I was sitting right there taking all the pictures."

She said the racers don't know how to control their cars.

"What if I was your mom and this happened to your mom?" Gutierrez asked. "How would you feel about that?"

She said she wants police to patrol the area or else she will call the mayor to complain.

