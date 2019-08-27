Neighbors say person found dead in Waterford Township house fire was a 'lovely person'

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A neighborhood is devastated after firefighters battling a house fire in Waterford Township discovered one person dead inside the home.

Firefighters were called at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a home on North Lynn Street. Firefighters went into the home and extinguished the fire, police said.

"We're all like family around here and just to know that one of us has passed, it's not a good thing to think about," neighbor Liz Hart said.

"I rushed in and called 911 just to be sure something bad is happening," neighbor Elen Dermovses said.

Police are still working to notify the victim's family so they are not releasing any names yet. A neighbor descrbed the victim as a "lovely person." ​​​​​​

Investigators are trying to dig for clues. The Hart family and other neighbors are still in disbelief.

Here is aerial video of the scene:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.