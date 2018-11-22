New Baltimore police investigate shooting at apartment complex on 23 Mile Road

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. - A man has been taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a shooting at a New Baltimore apartment complex.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at the Margo Manor apartment complex on 23 Mile Road. Police were called on reports of a domestic dispute, but another call to police reported shots fired.

Police found a man who had been shot in the parking lot of the complex. The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

Another man has been taken into custody by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

