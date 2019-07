EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Eastpointe's new four-legged cop received a donated ballistic vest this week.

Gus Malliaras, from Detroit Wing Company in Eastpointe, donated the vest for Ryder, the city's K-9.

The police department thanked Malliaras for the vest and also thanked others who inquired about purchasing a vest for the dog.

