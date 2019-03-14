New hospital security footage shows Detroit police corporal hitting woman at hospital

DETROIT - New video shown in court Thursday shows a Detroit police corporal hitting a woman at a hospital.

Cpl. Dewayne Jones, 47, is accused of punching a naked woman who was lashing out at security officers at a hospital.

His attorney said he used the proper level of force.

Jones was in court in January for a preliminary examination. He was charged with misconduct in office, along with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The misconduct in office charge, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, was dismissed. Jones is still facing the assault charge.

Video from the hospital on Aug. 1, 2018, shows a naked woman violently lashing out at security officers and a Detroit police officer fighting back.

The woman in the video is naked and appears to be in distress. She bit the police officer on the arm and thigh and spat at him and security officers.

Jones beat the woman with repeated blows to the face and chest. Detroit Police Chief James Craig called the video disturbing.

"What's disturbing to me, she had her back turned toward him and he kept striking," Craig said.

Detroit Police Union President Mark Diaz believes the prosecutor has overreached in the case.

"A person can definitely be maimed by someone biting onto them so the officer did what he felt at that time was appropriate," Diaz said.

Jones was arraigned Nov. 27, 2018, and was jailed in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Jones reinstated

Detroit police commissioners voted to reinstate Jones in December and send him back to work as a police officer. They made their decision in spite of Craig's recommendation that Jones remain suspended. Craig said he stands by his decision and didn't want to criticize another police organization.

Jones is an 18-year veteran of the force.

Watch the video from the hospital here:

