No charges to be filed against Bishop Foley High School president after student complaint

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Criminal charges will not be brought against the president of Bishop Foley High School in Madison Heights, police said Thursday.

Fr. Gerry LeBoeuf was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation last month after a student filed a complaint.

Madison Heights police informed the Archdiocese of Detroit that they had concluded their investigation of a complaint regarding LeBoeuf and no criminal charges will be issued.

Police said a report was taken April 24 from a student who was accompanied by a parent and representative from the school. Police said the incident was described as inappropriate behavior.

LeBoeuf will not be returning the school due to a personal matter that predates the investigation, the Archdiocese said.

"Looking to the future, Fr. LeBoeuf is unable to return at this time to his ministerial responsibilities. The Archdiocese of Detroit has been working with Fr. LeBoeuf on a matter of a personal nature which predates the police investigation," a statement read. "This has nothing to do with the complaint to civil authorities. The archdiocese reiterates our full support and commitment to Father LeBoeuf continuing to receive whatever support he needs as he attends to these personal matters."

