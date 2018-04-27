Bishop Foley High School president removed after student files complaint with police

Fr. Gerry LeBoeuf has been placed on administrative leave from his position as president at Bishop Foley High School amid a police investigation. (WDIV)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - The president of Bishop Foley High School has been removed from his position while the Madison Heights Police Department investigates a student complaint.

The Archdiocese of Detroit announced Friday a student at the high school filed a complaint with police about Fr. Gerry LeBoeuf, who has been placed on administrative leave.

Madison Heights police said a report was taken Tuesday from a student, who was accompanied by a parent and representative from the school. Police said the incident was described as inappropriate behavior.

LeBoeuf also serves as pastor at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson. He is restricted from public ministry amid the investigation, the Archdiocese said.

Madison Heights Police Chief Corey Haines said "this is a very new report and it is early in the investigation.

"I can assure you that no arrest has been made," said the chief.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Kevin Kijewski, J.D., will serve as interim president of Bishop Foley High School. Monsignor Timothy Hogan has been appointed temporary administrator at Guardian Angels parish.

According to the Guardian Angels church website, LeBoeuf has been a priest with the Archdiocese of Detroit since 1993. He studied at Michigan State University before deciding to enter the priesthood. He attended Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit where he earned his Masters in Divinity in 1993.

From the church website:

"Fr. Gerry arrived at Guardian Angels in 2005 as the 17th Pastor in the parish's 90 plus years. In his over 20 years of priestly ministry Father has served in many capacities in the Archdiocese including associate pastor, campus minister, presbyteral council member, adjunct faculty at Sacred Heart Major Seminary, Alumni Director of Sacred Heart Major Seminary, and Diocesan and State Chaplain to Michigan State Knights of Columbus. In his various assignments Fr. Gerry has overseen the building of a new church, renovation of worship spaces and the growth of vibrant communities of faith."

