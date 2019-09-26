North America's largest outdoor auto show speeds into Midland this weekend

MIDLAND, Mich. - The largest outdoor auto show in North America is this weekend in Midland.

The Northwood University International Auto Show is free and features everything from recreational vehicles, aftermarket displays, heavy-duty trucks, boats, classic cars and more.

Students run the entire show, which has been going strong for more than 50 years.

In honor of the school's 60th anniversary, the show will include legacy car displays

"What makes NUIAS incredible is that it not only provides a one-of-a-kind learning opportunity for students, but it's an all-around fantastic event for the community and all car buffs. We look forward every year to seeing over 60,000 new and familiar faces during the show," said Kathryn McCray, Northwood University senior and public relations chair for this year's show.

The show is Friday through Sunday at 4000 Whiting Drive in Midland. Click here for more information.

