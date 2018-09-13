News

Northville Township police searching for suspect in Chase Bank armed robbery

Robbery happened Thursday morning

By Kayla Clarke

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - Northville Township police are searching for a man who they believe robbed a Chase Bank Thursday morning on Seven Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive in Northville.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The suspect was described as white male, 50 years old, wearing long sleeve brown shirt and black pants.

Suspect in Northville Chase Bank robbery. (WDIV)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.

Police search for armed robbery suspect in Northville, Michigan. (WDIV)

