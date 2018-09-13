Northville Township police searching for suspect in Chase Bank armed robbery

NORTHVILLE, Mich. - Northville Township police are searching for a man who they believe robbed a Chase Bank Thursday morning on Seven Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive in Northville.

People are asked to avoid the area.

The suspect was described as white male, 50 years old, wearing long sleeve brown shirt and black pants.

Suspect in Northville Chase Bank robbery. (WDIV)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northville Township police at 248-349-9400.

Armed Robbery just occurred at Chase Bank on 7 Mile Rd/Silver Spring. Avoid the area. Officers searching for suspect described as white male, 50 years old, wearing long sleeve brown shirt and black pants. Anyone with information, contact Northville Township Police or 911. — Public Safety - Northville Township (@PublicSafety_NT) September 13, 2018

Police search for armed robbery suspect in Northville, Michigan. (WDIV)

See attached for additional bank robbery suspect photos. pic.twitter.com/AfDwBGRobP — Public Safety - Northville Township (@PublicSafety_NT) September 13, 2018

