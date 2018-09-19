Man arrested, charged in Northville Township bank robbery

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 47-year-old Westland man has been arrested and charged in connection to a bank robbery that happened Sept. 13 in Northville Township.

Brian Allen Littlejohn was arrested early Wednesday morning in Detroit. He is accused of robbing the Chase Bank on Seven Mile Road near Silver Spring Drive last week.

Littlejohn is charged with bank robbery, armed robbery and felonious assault. Bond was set at $5 million cash.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

"The Northville Township Police Department would like to thank our local, state and federal law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation," reads a statement from Northville Township police.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.