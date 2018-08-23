Novi man shot while running away from Detroit police officers charged with 11 counts

DETROIT - A Novi man who was shot while running from Detroit police officers on the city's west side has been charged, officials said.

Olajuwon Israel, 24, was among a group of men standing in the street next to a car and drinking from plastic cups around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 20300 block of Asbury Park, according to authorities.

Officers asked the men if they had any weapons, and all of the men except Israel raised their shirts to show they didn't have any weapons, police said.

Israel stepped away from the group and started running, police said. Officers pursued him and told him to stop, according to officials.

Police said Israel jumped over a fence and discharged his weapon, causing the officers to return fire.

One shot hit Israel, who continued to flee until he was found in a yard in the 20300 block of Murray Hill, police said. He was taken into custody and is in the hospital being treated for the gunshot wound.

Israel is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, seven counts of possession of a fraudulent financial transaction device, resisting and obstructing police and a felony firearms violation.

Conflicting stories emerge

There are two very different versions of what happened when Israel was shot.

"I would stake my life -- he did not shoot at the police," said Gerald Graham, the victim's grandfather.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said officers noticed a bulge near Israel's waistband, and when they started to get out of the vehicle, he immediately ran north toward Eight Mile Road.

"As the officers pursued on foot for about five houses, (the man) fired a single shot," Craig said.

Craig said the officers feared for their lives and returned fire. He said Israel's gun was found.

"We did recover a handgun and a casing," Craig said.

From outside Sinai-Grace Hospital, the man's family said there's no way he shot at officers.

Israel was shot in the back.

"There's no way," Graham said. "This is a good kid. He didn't shoot at the police. He ran. There's no way."

A witness told Local 4 a similar story.

"My grandbaby -- we were going in the house," a witness said. "I had to put the key in the lock, and all of a sudden, all I heard was gunshots -- about 10 of them, the boy started running and they shot him as soon as he started running. As soon as he took off, they immediately started shooting."

The witness said there were about 10 or 15 gunshots.

"They should have just let him run," the witness said. "He didn't pull a gun or anything. He was just running. I cannot believe what I just saw. This is crazy."

"There will be those in the community that will talk," Craig said. "Sometimes their information is not accurate."

Members of Israel's family said he is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. They said they're angry with the hospital because they couldn't get information for seven hours.

Family members said they didn't know if Israel was alive until around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

