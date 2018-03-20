Novi officer hurt when driver fleeing Wixom crash scene rear-ends police vehicle, officials say

NOVI, Mich. - Novi police said an officer was injured Tuesday when a driver fleeing the scene of a crash in Wixom rear-ended the officer's vehicle.

Officials said the driver was involved in an accident in Wixom around 5 p.m. Tuesday and fled the scene. After fleeing, the driver sideswiped a vehicle at the intersection of eastbound Pontiac Trail and Springlake Boulevard in Novi and rear-ended a police vehicle, officials said.

The Novi police officer was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to authorities.

Police said the driver was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The intersection of Pontiac Trail and Springlake Boulevard was closed after the crash, but has since reopened.

