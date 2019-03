NOVI, Mich. - Police are investigating a Novi home after a body was found Sunday in the backyard.

The home is near the intersection of 13 Mile and Novi roads. Police had the house blocked off for hours.

Neighbors are concerned.

"It's, like, a real close-knit community around here, so something like this to happen, it's pretty appalling," said neighbor Jeremy West.

The investigation is ongoing.

