Police say 29-year-old man found in Novi backyard died of hypothermia

NOVI, Mich. - Police said a 29-year-old man found dead in the backyard of a Novi home died of hypothermia.

Officials launched a death investigation Sunday after the discovery behind an abandoned home near the intersection of 13 Mile and Novi roads.

Resident Jeremy West said this is not common for the Novi area.

“It’s, like, a real close-knit community around here so, something like this to happen it’s pretty appalling,” West said.

Neighbors said the discovery isn't just appalling, it's also really strange.

“The whole time I've been here and I've lived here for five years, it’s been abandoned for quite a while,” West said.

Police searched the home, looking for evidence. The blue lights from the police vehicles caught the attention of several neighbors.

”I have a newborn and two little kids and I definitely was very concerned," West said. "This is not the kind of area you expect to have anything like that. I have a lot of really great neighbors. A lot of older people live in the community. I can’t believe that something like this happened here."

