Novi police: Man confessed to killing girlfriend found with multiple stab wounds

NOVI, Mich. - Novi police said a man confessed to killing his girlfriend this week at a home in the 26000 block of Indiana Avenue, which is in the Novi Meadows mobile home neighborhood.

Police are seeking charges against 34-year-old Jay Allen Burnett. His girlfriend, 38-year-old Jamie Lee McManaman, was found dead on the kitchen floor of her home about 10:16 a.m. Monday when police and emergency personnel were conducting a welfare check.

On Tuesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of death to be homicide and the cause of death was "sharp force injuries with complications." Police said McManaman's injuries included multiple lacerations and stab wounds.

Police were looking for Burnett on Monday and said he finally turned himself in about 11:30 p.m. He confessed to killing McManaman during an interview with investigators, according to the Novi Police Department.

A police investigation was underway Aug. 13, 2018 at the Novi Meadows mobile home park in Novi. (WDIV)

