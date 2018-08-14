Woman found dead at Novi home; boyfriend turns himself in

A police investigation was underway Aug. 13, 2018 at the Novi Meadows mobile home park in Novi. (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. - A man considered a person of interest in his girlfriend's death has turned himself in to Novi police.

Novi police were searching for 34-year-old Jay Allen Burnett on Monday after his girlfriend was found dead when police were conducting a welfare check at a home in the 26000 block of Indiana Avenue, which is in the Novi Meadows mobile home neighborhood.

The 37-year-old woman was found dead about 10:16 a.m. on the floor of the home. A cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said this appears to be a domestic case and there is "no threat to the public."

