A fire forced guests out of the Residence Inn in Novi on Oct. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. - Cooking or smoking is believed to have started a fire Friday morning at the Residence Inn hotel in Novi.

The hotel was evacuated. However, we're told the guests were back in their rooms later Friday morning.

No one was hurt.

There is an investigation into what caused the fire.

The hotel is located along Cabaret Drive just south of 12 Mile Road.

